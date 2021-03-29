Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

Suprema’s facial recognition devices fully integrated with Nedap’s AEOS

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Suprema announced that it has integrated its latest facial recognition devices into Nedap’s access control system, AEOS. This will enable organizations around the world to manage access control by making use of Suprema’s latest facial recognition technology.

For the past years, Suprema and Nedap have continuously released new integrated solutions. Suprema achieved this facial recognition integration by using Nedap’s Bio-API,.specifically developed to enable biometric solution integration into AEOS.

The integration utilizes a ‘single platform’ approach, meaning that there is no need for operators to switch screens. They can continue working in AEOS to manage enrolment and biometric identities. The biometric profiles are stored in Suprema’s security platform BioStar 2 and are constantly synchronised with AEOS. an information exchange safeguarded through SSL certificates, which provides strong encryption.

Both Nedap and Suprema are strongly committed to maintaining the integration, ensuring future backward compatibility and adding new functionalities along the way.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 