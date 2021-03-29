Suprema’s facial recognition devices fully integrated with Nedap’s AEOS

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Suprema announced that it has integrated its latest facial recognition devices into Nedap’s access control system, AEOS. This will enable organizations around the world to manage access control by making use of Suprema’s latest facial recognition technology.

For the past years, Suprema and Nedap have continuously released new integrated solutions. Suprema achieved this facial recognition integration by using Nedap’s Bio-API,.specifically developed to enable biometric solution integration into AEOS.

The integration utilizes a ‘single platform’ approach, meaning that there is no need for operators to switch screens. They can continue working in AEOS to manage enrolment and biometric identities. The biometric profiles are stored in Suprema’s security platform BioStar 2 and are constantly synchronised with AEOS. an information exchange safeguarded through SSL certificates, which provides strong encryption.

Both Nedap and Suprema are strongly committed to maintaining the integration, ensuring future backward compatibility and adding new functionalities along the way.