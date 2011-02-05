OpenText Migrate Achieves AWS Outposts Ready Designation

March 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

OpenText™ announced that that OpenText™ Migrate (formerly Carbonite Migrate) has achieved the AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program.

This designation recognizes that OpenText Migrate has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Outposts deployments. AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience.

OpenText Migrate allows organizations to easily migrate physical, virtual and cloud workloads to AWS infrastructure including AWS Outposts with minimal risk and near-zero downtime.

Customers can orchestrate every stage of the process with OpenText Migrate via finely tuned automation options to deliver:

Continuous data replication that minimizes downtime and enables fast cutover

Unlimited testing of the new environment without disrupting operations

Downtime reduced to minutes or seconds as you cut over to the new server

Data, files and system settings that are replicated reliably

The AWS Outposts Ready designation signifies that OpenText Migrate is generally available and fully tested on AWS Outposts with strong support and clear deployment documentation. It also shows that OpenText Migrate has been successfully integrated with AWS services, and that OpenText can help AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.