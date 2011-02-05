Search
Business News

StarLink Partners with Safe Security to Build a Safe Digital Future

October 2021 by Patrick LEBRETON

Both companies aim to instill a CRQ mindset and help enterprises gain rich insights about their cyber risk posture with the real-time, enterprise-wide breach- likelihood score

StarLink announce partnership with Safe Security for distribution of their unified and real-time risk quantification platform, in the META region.

Safe Security, a pioneer in the ‘Cybersecurity and Digital Business Risk Quantification’ (CRQ) space facilitates organizations to measure and mitigate enterprise-wide cyber risk using its Security Assessment Framework for Enterprises (SAFE) platform. This quantified and consistent real-time cyber risk metrics empowers enterprises to make informed business decisions and most importantly identifies a Dollar Value Risk an organization is likely to face. By 2025, they envision to become the global de-facto industry standard to measure and mitigate cyber risk.




