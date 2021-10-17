Keysight Technologies Acquires SCALABLE Network Technologies

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Keysight Technologies, Inc. announced it has acquired SCALABLE Network Technologies, a leader in communications network simulation and modeling solutions for design, test and analysis, as well as cyber assessment and training.

Based in Culver City, CA, SCALABLE Network Technologies, a privately held company, provides best-in-class network simulation solutions to model and visualize communications networks and cyber threats.

SCALABLE’s unique offerings provide accurate, at scale digital models of heterogeneous communications networks to include 5G, enterprise, IoT and satellite networks to ascertain problems, risks, vulnerabilities and gaps. SCALABLE’s simulation and modeling tools offer solutions to many everyday challenges faced by commercial enterprises, government and defense agencies, research organizations and educational institutions worldwide. The company’s software enables customers to analyze and predict the cyber resilience and network performance of communication technologies prior to deployment.

The acquisition of SCALABLE Network Technologies supports Keysight’s goal to deliver first-to-market, software-centric solutions that address our customers’ communication challenges.

Together, Keysight and SCALABLE will enable customers to model, prototype and assess multi-domain networks and applications through software simulation, reducing risks during development and improving time to market. The addition of SCALABLE Network Technologies’ industry-leading software solutions will further strengthen Keysight’s portfolio for communications, aerospace defense and government, automotive and enterprise customers.

This transaction has no material impact on Keysight’s guidance for the current quarter and full fiscal year 2021. Terms of the transactions have not been disclosed.