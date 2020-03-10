Search
StackRox Achieves AWS Container Competency Partner Status for Container and Kubernetes Security

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Deloitte Consulting, LLP and Appian announced a strategic alliance to help modernize mission systems for its clients within commercial, federal civilian, defense, state and local government agencies. Working together, these organizations are providing clients with the ability to modernize their systems through low-code development and intelligent automation, which ranges across several technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), robotic workforce management (RWM) and more.

This alliance showcases the power of low-code at the center of IT modernization and digital transformation. Deloitte recently established an Appian Solutions Incubator to build application accelerators, templates, and reusable solutions. These will accelerate the modernization process in order to help provide clients with a fast and efficient way to revamp business processes and improve workflow.

Currently, Deloitte and Appian are collaborating with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to upgrade their legacy systems and implement new technologies by leveraging robotic process automation (RPA). Specifically, the FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) is utilizing the Appian platform to modernize their existing systems.




