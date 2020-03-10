AllSaints partners with Netacea for bot protection

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Netacea announces that AllSaints has chosen the company’s Enterprise Bot Management solution for protection against unwanted web traffic. By harnessing the power of machine learning, the technology analyses bot behaviour, identifying malicious attacks ahead of time – and therefore preventing them.

Netacea’s Intent Analytics™ engine can quickly and accurately distinguish bots from humans, which enables AllSaints to prioritise genuine users and stop malicious ones. The partnership sees the brand move from a manual bot mitigation process to a fully automated approach.

AllSaints’ decision to implement a higher level of protection forms part of a wider digital transformation programme that has seen the brand develop a more flexible environment. After adopting a containerised approach by partnering with Kubernetes, and migrating from Rackspace to Google Cloud earlier this year, AllSaints has been able to scale its IT operations without compromising user experience. The brand first started working with Netacea in 2018 when implementing its Virtual Waiting Room solution. The scalable, cloud-based product integrates with the allsaints.com web platform and controls access for all visitors. As a global brand with an expanding e-commerce offering, it is paramount that the allsaints.com web platform is fully operational 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, regardless of traffic. Netacea’s Virtual Waiting Room ensures this.