Spring cleaning: 3 apps to clean up your Mac

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

As you use your Mac, files tend to accumulate on it, which leads to system performance degradation. Browsing slows down and user productivity suffers. In order to remedy this, Setapp, the subscription-based productivity service dedicated to Mac and iOS environments, has selected 3 applications available on its platform designed to keep your machine in good health!

Spotless to automatically organize files

Organizing the documents you save on your computer is a particularly time-consuming task if it is not done daily. Users can quickly become overwhelmed by files that are saved in a hurry on the desktop and that pile up next to each other.

With the Spotless application, users will be able to define custom rules to automate the sorting of these messy documents. For example, they can copy, move or discard a file based on its name, format, size or creation date. Users simply drag and drop the stacked items to the drop icon in the menu bar and let the application get to work.

Spotless also allows users to schedule a regular cleanup of their desktop, on the days and at the times they want, so that it is always in order. This allows users to focus on their tasks and improve their performance.

With automated file sorting, Spotless keeps your Mac (and your mind) organized!

Gemini 2 to watch out for duplicates

Everyone has experienced the accumulation of duplicate files. Whether it’s photos saved in different places, videos saved several times or texts kept in different folders, they all contribute to unnecessarily occupy storage space that could be easily freed up

Gemini 2 is the ideal application for deleting those duplicates scattered on a Mac. Based on an intelligent algorithm, it identifies files that have strong similarities and offers to delete them with a single click. Gemini 2 not only processes documents but also identifies photos, videos and audio files that have multiple copies.

Of course, the user has the possibility, if he wishes, to manually control each item identified by Gemini 2 and select only those he really wants to delete. Moreover, the deleted files are kept for DURATION, so that they can be restored in case of error.

CleanMyMac X to maintain the computer system

Application cache, unused programs, obsolete files, browsing history and cookies... Using a Mac leaves traces that, over time, affect its performance. The disk fills up, browsing becomes slower, the RAM becomes saturated and the user no longer finds the ease with which he could work before.

CleanMyMac X is the essential toolbox for optimizing and maintaining the performance, security and update of your Mac. The application allows you to search and delete obsolete system files with one click, identify unused programs, uninstall them or reset them to their original state, find out which programs are running with the system and disable them if necessary, or monitor and delete all privacy-related data.

CleanmyMac X also allows you to launch basic maintenance operations in one click, such as freeing up RAM, or repairing disk permissions that may have been compromised.

Security is not left out since CleanMyMac X includes a threat protection module as well as an operating system and application update monitoring feature. The former acts in real time and can perform disk scans, while the latter ensures that your Mac is up to date with all the latest patches.

Finally, from the point of view of files, CleanMyMac X allows you to have an overview of the data on the disk, to find old files according to their last opening date or to delete them in a secure way.

CleanMyMac is the ultimate application for maintaining your Mac and keeping it as powerful as it was on day one!

Through Setapp, users can access a collection of 230+ applications (growing every week) for a monthly subscription fee of €9.99. For comparison, subscribing to the 3 applications mentioned above would cost them 85€.