Backblaze and CTERA Provide All-in-One, Distributed Cloud File Storage Solution

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Backblaze, Inc. and CTERA announce a partnership to make life easier for IT admins challenged by on-premises file server and NAS management in an age of rapidly expanding remote workforces and global collaboration.

The Backblaze and CTERA partnership provides a modern, all-in-one, cloud file storage solution that extends and expands the capabilities of traditional NAS and file servers in the cloud—freeing IT teams to do more with the resources typically reserved for troubleshooting or replacing on-premises hardware.

The partnership combines CTERA’s Enterprise File Services Platform for distributed cloud file services on top of Backblaze B2’s object storage to deliver a cloud-based global file system, allowing IT admins to:

Expand the capacity of existing on-premises infrastructure.

Retire legacy file servers and NAS devices altogether.

Empower remote workforces and multi-site collaboration.

Establish resilient disaster recovery and business continuity plans.

Back up data distributed globally in one centralised store, while maintaining instant (via CTERA’s Edge Filers) and reliable access (via Backblaze’s 99.9% uptime SLA).

Optimise budget with pay-as-you-go cloud storage pricing ¼ the price of equivalent offerings.