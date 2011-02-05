Soprano Design Certified as a Sistema Cl@ve Supplier to Provide Two-Factor Authentication for Citizens of Spain

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Sistema Cl@ve enables simple and unified electronic access to public services for citizens in Spain through digital certificates, authentication and e-signatures which helps the General Government create an easy user experience to handle public administration needs without the painful disruption of failed attempts or security threats.

Verifying a citizen’s identity is crucial to access public administration records across all government services. At the start of the pandemic the only way citizens had to carry out procedures was online and by the phone. When phone lines collapsed, many citizens realised they did not have the digital certificate to operate. Sistema Cl@ve introduced SMS as an alternative verification system to make the process much more efficient to deliver one-time passwords.

With the rise of cybercrime and risk of data breaches, delivering secure and timely passwords are crucial for the success of Sistema Cl@ve, which is why City Councils and Public Entities have turned to vendors like Soprano who have the track record and reliability of sending one-time passwords when it matters the most.

“It’s vitally important to have two-factor authentication passwords that work and are delivered on time for citizens,” said Mohamed Odah, Chief Technical Officer at Soprano Design. “For accessing or filing important personal information, the country is counting on Soprano’s CPaaS solution to help eliminate potential blunders like expired passwords from their portal to achieve their target of strong security and access. Sistema Cl@ve is an amazing step of progress and is a best practice example of how government-to-citizen communications should be deployed.”

Citizens can use two-factor authentication for accessing online accounts to do important tasks like renewing a driver’s license or requesting a doctor’s appointment. As security breaches continue to rise, organizations and government are recommending a two-factor authentication protocol to be in place as a way to more securely log in and protect their private information.

Soprano Design’s 25+ year history of delivering trusted communications through SMS, email and more provide confidence and comfort to government organizations through a range of sophisticated communication APIs. Organizations can provide a flexible and scalable Sistema Cl@ve integration for their citizens while minimizing disruption and operating costs.