Airbus secures the first F1 race of the season in Bahrain

March 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

The Bahrain International Circuit Organisation used the Kingdom of Bahrain’s extended Tetra network infrastructure, provided by Airbus, to secure the 5,412-metre international race circuit and to ensure a smooth organisation and coordination between teams.

The event organisation employees and security teams therefore benefited from Airbus’ reliable Tetra technology such as the THR880i, and the TMR880i radios, as well as additional network capacity for the racing site. These solutions are used in areas where the level of security is critical, such as for overall event security, and the monitoring of the race itself to ensure the safety of the competitors and everyone on premises.

Airbus has been securing the Formula 1 race in Bahrain since 2005. This year, the race was closed to public due to Covid-19 regulations.