Sophos Cloud Optix Advancements Automate and Simplify Detection and Response of AWS Security Incidents

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Sophos unveiled advancements to Sophos Cloud Optix that automate and simplify the detection and response of security incidents across Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure.

Powered by new machine learning models from SophosAI, the Sophos Cloud Optix cloud security posture management solution now continuously analyzes AWS CloudTrail to build a picture of individual user activity. It brings AWS CloudTrail events to life in a clear and detailed timeline view of user activities, high risk anomalies and security and compliance incidents across all AWS accounts with remediation guidance for security teams.

Accelerate with AWS, Secure with Sophos Cloud Optix

Sophos Cloud Optix provides unmatched visibility into risky blind spots. It secures AWS and other cloud workloads against advanced threats and cloud environment misconfigurations, and is easily managed in the cloud-based Sophos Central platform alongside Sophos’ entire portfolio of next-generation cybersecurity solutions and services.

Sophos Cloud Optix offers extensive AWS security service integrations – including integration with the new Amazon Inspector. Sophos Cloud Optix also integrates with AWS Security Hub, Amazon GuardDuty, AWS CloudTrail, Amazon Macie, AWS Systems Manager and Patch Manager, AWS Firewall Manager, AWS IAM Access Analyzer, Amazon Detective, and Amazon Elastic File System.

As an AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency program partner, Sophos’ unique threat protection, monitoring and response package fulfills a critical market need for managed security services, validated by AWS. Now available on AWS Marketplace, the package fuses automated protection and 24/7 managed threat response into a single, comprehensive offering. Designed specifically for AWS customers, the offering combines cloud security posture management; endpoint, cloud workload and network security; vulnerability scanning; inventory visibility; and compliance tracking. Organizations further benefit with a dedicated 24/7 Sophos Managed Threat Response security team that monitors AWS environments and responds to neutralize threats and in-progress attacks.

Sophos at AWS re:Invent

AWS re:Invent attendees are invited to attend a session, “AWS cybersecurity as a system,” to learn how workforce management software provider Celayix secures its AWS environments with Sophos to ensure maximum uptime, speed and efficiency. The session will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 4:45 pm PST at the Venetian Resort, meeting room Lando 4305.