SentinelOne Brings XDR to iOS, Android, and Chrome OS Devices with Singularity Mobile

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne announced Singularity Mobile, a new AI-powered mobile security solution delivering autonomous threat protection, detection, and response for iOS, Android, and Chrome OS devices. With industry leading on-device behavioural AI detecting and protecting against mobile malware, phishing, exploits, and man-in-the-middle (MiTM) attacks, Singularity Mobile provides security and data privacy to support end-to-end zero trust.

According to Verizon’s Mobile Security Index 2021 report, more than half of those surveyed experienced breaches with major consequences. As mobile devices are increasingly leveraged as zero trust model enterprise app authenticators, it’s become imperative to protect mobile platforms.

The prevalence of hybrid work and bring your own device (BYOD) policies has created a slew of new targets for attackers. Many organisations have responded to this by mandating the use of MDM solutions, but most MDM solutions are only device managers and do not include Mobile Threat Defence (MTD) or even basic protection capabilities. This creates a false sense of security among users who believe they are protected but aren’t, increasing the risk of business disruption, data exposure or loss, and cyberattacks. Singularity Mobile provides deployment flexibility, including robust MDM integrations and standalone configuration.

Singularity XDR delivers leading protection, visibility, and response across the distributed enterprise including Windows, Mac, Linux, and cloud workloads. With Singularity Mobile, powered by Zimperium, the Singularity XDR platform now expands to deliver Mobile Threat Defence coverage to iOS, Android, and ChromeOS that is on-device, adaptive, and real-time, to thwart mobile malware and phishing attacks without cloud connection dependency. With Chromebook eclipsing Mac device market share, Singularity Mobile is positioned to provide education and business verticals mission-critical cybersecurity.