Softchoice Named Winner of North America VMware 2021 Partner Lifecycle Services Award

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Softchoice announced it has been named the winner of VMware’s North America 2021 Partner Lifecycle Services Award as part of the VMware Partner Achievement Awards program. Softchoice was recognized for its significant customer-focused engagements and moving from traditional project-based interactions to innovative ongoing partner-customer relationships. Softchoice’s end-to-end customer success program helps customers reduce cost, optimize technology, and enable innovation critical for business impact.

“As customers make the shift to SaaS and focus on full lifecycle value, it is critical VMware’s partners embrace the recurring revenue model and transform from traditional transactional partner motions to building lasting, deep relationships with partners,” said Sandy Hogan, SVP of Worldwide Commercial and Partner Sales, VMware. “By expanding their core competencies to provide customer-centric experiences and business-oriented outcomes, partners increase customer satisfaction, close new business, and renew established business motions.”

“At Softchoice, we are driven by our focus on customer needs. We are strategic advisers to our customers and this award is a testament of our leadership in bringing to market innovative solutions that support our customers at every stage of their transformation journey,” said Andrew Caprara, Chief Operating Officer, Softchoice. “And to win this award in a year of unprecedented change and challenges, reiterates our commitment to enabling success for our customers no matter what.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized as the winner of VMware’s Partner Lifecycle Services Award for North America, a reflection of our strong partnership and joint commitment to customer success,” said Christopher Swadish, Director, Business Development, Hybrid Cloud Business, Softchoice. “This award showcases the success of our innovative and programmatic solutions like Enterprise Lifecycle Management, that guide customers through the complexities of their software investments and help them make the most of those investments.”

The 2021 VMware Partner Achievement Awards recognize regional and Global Alliance level winners in the Partner Digital Transformation, Partner Innovation, Partner Lifecycle Services, Partner Value and Partner Social Impact categories. In addition, VMware also named sole winners in the Partner Industry, Partner Collaboration, and overall VMware Partner of the Year categories. The program was conducted in partnership with IDC, who helped review and evaluate award submissions against the criteria for each category.