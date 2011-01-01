Ping Identity Names Jason Wolf As New Chief Revenue Officer

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity announced the addition of Jason Wolf as Chief Revenue Officer. Wolf is a highly accomplished sales leader holding his most recent role as chief revenue officer at SAP, overseeing the Spend Management and Network line of business.

Wolf will oversee Ping Identity’s global team of worldwide sales and revenue, channels, customer success, operations and enablement, leveraging his in-depth experience with go-to-market strategy, sales performance, customer success and operations of global field organizations. In addition to his global experience, Wolf has also worked closely to develop channel partners in prior roles, leading to successful transformation to cloud-based solutions.