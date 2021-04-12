Skybox Security unveils Security Posture Management Platform

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Skybox Security has made significant enhancements to its Security Posture Management Platform, which automates data collection, correlation and analysis and optimizes attack simulation capabilities. Security and IT teams can together leverage a multidimensional dynamic network model to understand risk levels, simulate attacks and remediate vulnerabilities where it’s needed most.

The upgraded Security Posture Management Platform will include the following benefits:

• Comprehensive exposure analysis and scoring: The platform enables multi-factor risk prioritization and scoring to conduct the most comprehensive exposure analysis available today. Additionally, it provides intelligence to determine which attack vectors can be exploited.

• Optimized attack simulation: The platform offers deeper insights into exposure and risk in near real-time allow customers to develop accelerated remediation.

• New integrations enable greater visibility across multi-cloud and hybrid Networks: Skybox is the deeply integrated with 150+ partners, including Cisco, Check Point and more. Additionally, the platform provides new connectors with leading edge security vendors such as Versa Networks and Zscaler.

• Increased agility with more granular insights delivered at a faster speed: To support organizational and operational workflow requirements, the Skybox platform includes new reporting capabilities with advanced dashboards and sophisticated data visualization features.

To put in perspective for why tools like this are needed to help security teams shift to offense: Skybox Research Lab recently reported 18,341 new vulnerabilities in 2020 and new ransomware samples increased 106% year-over-year.