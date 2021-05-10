Skurio comment on Irish Healthcare ransom attack

May 2021 by Jeremy Hendy, CEO at Skurio

“The growth in ransomware is a definite concern and there is a growing trend for ransomware groups to go beyond the traditional model of encryption, to exfiltrate data and sell it regardless of whether a ransom has been paid or not.

Healthcare organisations have complex digital ecosystems, with sensitive patient and staff data flowing through thousands of different technologies. It is impossible for them to protect data which is held in third party systems and this increases the risk of an attack.

If bad actors steal data, patients are put at risk and the organisation itself can be vulnerable to follow-on attacks. Which is why organisations need to monitor for their data and evidence of attack planning outside their network.”