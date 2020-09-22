Silex Insight’s Public Key Cryptography Selected for Fungible’s Groundbreaking DPU

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

Silex Insight has entered into an agreement with Fungible Inc., a leading developer of hardware and software solutions to improve the performance, economics, reliability and security of data centers, to deliver asymmetric key acceleration IP for the industry’s first DPU.

The Fungible DPU™ is designed to provide uncompromising security and comprehensive data protection in the data center. Fungible’s DPU leverages Silex Insight’s Public Key Engine IP to accelerate RSA and ECC operations in a variety of use cases required by the DPU’s central role in data center security.

“Fungible’s approach to data processing has been to put security first, while providing best-in-class performance and flexibility. In collaboration with Silex Insight, we have delivered a unique combination of strong security and asymmetric cryptography acceleration, while maintaining the flexibility that the Fungible DPU requires,” said Wael Noureddine, Chief Architect of Fungible. “Silex Insight’s Public Key Engine offerings deliver the flexibility, performance and capability we were looking for.”

“We are excited to be working with Fungible and to be part of delivering game-changing performance for scale-out infrastructure solutions,” said Pieter Willems, VP of Global Sales and Marketing of Silex Insight. “This agreement recognizes the quality of our security engines, and their outstanding performance and programmability.”