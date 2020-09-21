Mulcahy Smith Chooses Zylpha For Pay As You Go Electronic Document Bundling

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

Since 1935, Mulcahy Smith has helped thousands of people around Gateshead to navigate their legal issues. The practice currently offers a broad range of services including: Conveyancing, Sale and Purchase of businesses, Wills & Probate, Power of Attorney & Divorce along with both Landlord and Tenant matters. Much of its business is repeat business from generations of families and businesses in the area.

In this latest stage of the practice’s 84 year journey it has turned to technology to deliver even greater standards of client care and efficiency. This includes the introduction of a number of cutting edge cloud-based software and digital solutions. A key element of this move is the introduction of electronic online document bundling – now being accepted by more and more Courts across the country. For this Mulcahy Smith chose Zylpha.

Zylpha’s Electronic Bundling software contains everything Mulcahy Smith needs to create the most professional legal document bundles. These can be accessed from a single-view dashboard-like screen, which makes it clear, concise and easy to use when creating even the largest most detailed bundles required. This is because the system’s unique single-view digital approach streamlines and simplifies the arrangement and pagination of documents, saving a considerable amount of time and removing any complexity involved. The highly secure system is also widely acclaimed for its ability to eliminate costs such as: stationery, photocopying, paper file-storage, maintenance and courier charges.

In using Zylpha’s digital document bundling Mulcahy Smith can now produce bundles at a fraction of the cost, time and effort that it previously took using manual processes. What previously took hours now takes just minutes. Typically, Zylpha bundling delivers time savings of over 80% when compared to traditional manual alternatives.

Peter Maughan, Solicitor and Head of Civil Litigation at Mulcahy Smith, believes that Zylpha will quickly prove its worth noting: “Zylpha is excellent for producing, maintaining and updating compliant bundles quickly. In this respect, it also drives operational efficiency too and we were particularly pleased that we could use it on a Pay As You Go basis. Naturally, when using it initially, I called the support line to check a couple of things and found that it too is excellent. All round, then, this technology delivers what we need and gives us the confidence that it will have a very positive impact on our business over time.”

For her part, Zylpha Technical Account Manager Rachel Kitson welcomed Peter’s comments adding, “The client-side reputation that Mulcahy Smith has built-up over 84 years is extremely impressive but rather than rest on their laurels, they have chosen to invest in technology that both streamlines their work and drives efficiency. An important element of this is electronic document bundling and we’re delighted that the practice has chosen Zylpha to deliver this. We look forward to working closely with Mulcahy Smith over time and to investigating other areas where we might enhance the excellent client service levels provided.”