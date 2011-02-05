Shell and AVEVA Strategically Partner to Deliver Engineering Data Warehouse to Drive Asset

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

AVEVA announced that it has signed an agreement to help accelerate Shell Global Solutions International B.V’s digital transformational strategy by deploying AVEVA’s cloud software solutions.

AVEVA will provide Shell with its Engineering Data Warehouse technology, which is one of the building blocks of the digital twin. This will enable a common digital thread across Engineering, Operations and Maintenance and the ability to securely deliver information in context from a single source to decision makers across these critical functions.

AVEVA’s Engineering Data Warehouse will enable Shell through its Digital Twin to drive asset reliability, enhance efficiency and reduce unplanned downtime. The solution will also support in providing actionable insights right from the site operator to the Asset Leadership Team.

Empowering workers with trusted timely information.

AVEVA’s solution supports Shell’s ambition to empower staff across Shell’s manufacturing sites and to keep frontline industrial workers safe while ensuring business continuity and operational resilience.

End-to-End Cloud Based Services to Power AVEVA’s Engineering Data Warehouse Technology

AVEVA’s Engineering Data Warehouse brings together engineering information across the lifecycle of the asset, supported by powerful and proven applications that enable visualization, analysis, prediction and guidance. Its vast experience across multiple industries provides the domain content to address industry specific scenarios and use cases.