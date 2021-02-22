Sequitur Labs Expands EmSPARK™ Security Suite

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Sequitur Labs announced new packages for the EmSPARK™ Security Suite that allows manufacturers to secure embedded designs for industrial, consumer, smart home and health care applications quickly and painlessly.

The EmSPARK Security Suite Base package provides essential security defenses for IoT applications in a turnkey solution that is easy to install, integrate and manage. The EmSPARK Advanced package, provides a complete suite of security features and functions for protecting devices at all stages of their lifecycle. Both packages are built to reduce product development time and enable secure volume manufacturing for faster time-to-market at lower risk. In offering this latest version of EmSPARK, Sequitur Labs continues to expand its capabilities of providing solutions for IoT device vendors who are looking for a best-in-class security solution, optimized for their needs.

Sequitur Labs’ EmSPARK Security Suite was designed to address solutions in industries where embedded security is paramount, such as industrial control, building automation, the smart home, machine vision, automotive communication and medical devices. IoT hardware manufacturers use EmSPARK to easily implement device-level security by addressing technical, supply chain and business process challenges.

Key features of the EmSPARK Base package include secure boot, firmware updates, device failure recovery and software provisioning. The Advanced package includes the robust suite of API’s and Trusted Applications for advanced functions including key and certificate management, secure storage, cryptography, cloud integration, and protection of AI/ML models at the network edge.

EmSPARK Security Suite Base and Advanced packages are immediately available for purchase.