Sophos to Provide Next-Generation Always-Connected 5G PC Cybersecurity with Intercept X for Qualcomm Snapdragon Compute Platforms

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Sophos announced its plans to provide Sophos Intercept X endpoint protection for 5G PCs powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ compute platforms from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. The combination of Sophos Intercept X with Snapdragon compute platforms will provide users next-generation security through an always on, always connected PC environment.

Snapdragon compute platforms enabling 5G connectivity build on smartphone technology to deliver premium performance and efficiency to 4G and 5G cellular-connected thin and light fanless laptops. Sophos Intercept X is designed to protect advanced computing systems and endpoints, stopping the latest cybersecurity threats with deep learning AI and anti-ransomware capabilities. Sophos expects Intercept X for Snapdragon compute platforms to be available in the second half of 2021.

Sophos Intercept X will also:

• Leverage Connected Standby for continuous communication with a fleet of Snapdragon powered PCs, so that security investigations have fewer unknowns as data won’t be missed due to devices being offline

• Use AI acceleration through the Qualcomm® AI Engine to compile increasingly AI-dependent software real-time on device with optimizations to run faster and more power efficiently, which is important when devices are running on a battery

• Harness the hardware-level root of trust to ascertain device and cryptographic integrity in order to create strong identity bindings