Diary

September 2024

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

3 - 5 September - Las Vegas (USA)
Commercial UAV Expo Americas

Commercial UAV Expo is the world’s leading trade show and conference focusing on the integration and operation of commercial UAS with more exhibitors than any other commercial drone event. Industries covered include Construction; Drone Delivery; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services; Security; and Surveying & Mapping. It is presented by Commercial UAV News and organized by Diversified Communications. Use code SAVE100 for a $100 discount and/or FREE expo admission. 4,000 attendees from 75 nations.

Venue: Caesars Forum
Address: 3911 S Koval Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89109

www.expouav.com
Hashtag: #expouav
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UAVExpo/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/expouav
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/commercial-uav-expo/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7icpuL1164DCLrZMjV7k6A
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/expouav/

10 - 11 September (Paris)
FRANSEC

https://france.cyberseries.io/

11 – 12 September - Washington DC (USA)
Identity Week America

Lieu : Walter E. Washington Convention Center

www.terrapinn.com/exhibition/identity-week-america/index.stm

20 September - Online
Conférence AFCDP - Cybersécurité : Mission impossible ?}

https://universite-des-dpo-2024.afcdp.net/fr/me/programme/

24 - 25 September - London (UK)
CS4CA Europe
www.cs4ca.com

24 - 25 September - London (UK)
International Cyber Expo

www.internationalcyberexpo.com/

25 - 27 September - São Paulo (Brasil)
ISC Brasil
www.iscbrasil.com.br


Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

