September 2024

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

3 - 5 September - Las Vegas (USA)

Commercial UAV Expo Americas

Commercial UAV Expo is the world’s leading trade show and conference focusing on the integration and operation of commercial UAS with more exhibitors than any other commercial drone event. Industries covered include Construction; Drone Delivery; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services; Security; and Surveying & Mapping. It is presented by Commercial UAV News and organized by Diversified Communications. Use code SAVE100 for a $100 discount and/or FREE expo admission. 4,000 attendees from 75 nations.

Venue: Caesars Forum

Address: 3911 S Koval Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89109

www.expouav.com

Hashtag: #expouav

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UAVExpo/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/expouav

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/commercial-uav-expo/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7icpuL1164DCLrZMjV7k6A

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/expouav/

10 - 11 September (Paris)

FRANSEC

https://france.cyberseries.io/

11 – 12 September - Washington DC (USA)

Identity Week America

Lieu : Walter E. Washington Convention Center

www.terrapinn.com/exhibition/identity-week-america/index.stm

20 September - Online

Conférence AFCDP - Cybersécurité : Mission impossible ?}

https://universite-des-dpo-2024.afcdp.net/fr/me/programme/

24 - 25 September - London (UK)

CS4CA Europe

www.cs4ca.com

24 - 25 September - London (UK)

International Cyber Expo

www.internationalcyberexpo.com/

25 - 27 September - São Paulo (Brasil)

ISC Brasil

www.iscbrasil.com.br