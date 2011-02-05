Senstar introduces the E5000 physicalsecurity Appliance

The E5000 PSA combines ruggedized compact, purpose-built hardware with the Senstar Symphony™ Common Operating Platform. Available in two models—with 8 or 16 base VMS licenses—the E5000 Series PSA is ideal for critical sites where vibration and extreme temperatures are difficult to manage, including remote utility and energy infrastructure, as well as space constrained environments.

Low heat production ensures this ruggedized design is available in a small fanless form factor making the E5000 PSA the perfect solution for installations where space is limited and a small hardware footprint is required. The onboard processor provides stable performance with low heat generation and minimal cooling requirements, resulting in improved stability and longevity. A tough aluminum case, with heat dispersing fins draws heat away from the processor, enables the system to operate in environments not suitable for commercial off-the-shelf PCs. To provide installation flexibility, the E5000 PSA can be wall or desktop mounted ensuring easy placement in any scenario.