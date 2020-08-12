SecureAge adds Automatic Mode to SecureAPlus

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

SecureAge Technology has announced the addition of a new feature to its SecureAPlus application control solution so that home users don’t need to become cyber security experts. Automatic Mode allows the SecureAPlus AI engine to build personalised ‘allow lists’ without user input, preventing malicious files from causing irreparable damage – a timely solution that helps secure the gap between company networks and home devices.

According to the independent IT security institute AV-TEST [1], 350,000 new malicious malwares are released daily, and this number continues to rise as attackers look to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic and increase in home workers. Traditional antivirus solutions only catch known threats already on ‘deny lists’, so even the best industry standard AI powered threat detection rates of 99% leave systems and end users vulnerable to the remaining unknown malware.

While SecureAPlus is VB100 certified like other endpoint detection solutions [2], the difference is that for threats that fall outside the 99% detection, SecureAPlus will deny-by-default and then provide ‘Recommended Actions’ to guide users in making the final decision. Competitive approaches simply apply blanket rules to threats they detect, such as delete or quarantine, which can have unintended consequences. SecureAPlus blocks first and then asks for guidance when it knows it needs it.

SecureAPlus first launched in 2014 and quickly found a following from enterprise and tech enthusiasts across 157 countries. Not only were these users able to install SecureAPlus while maintaining compatibility with their antivirus solutions, it also enabled them to analyse new and unknown threats and the impacts of applying different methods to deal with them. The only problem was that without some awareness of cybersecurity basics, smaller organisations and less-advanced home users could not enjoy the same benefits.

To find out more or download SecureAPlus, visit https://www.secureage.com/. All versions include Auto-Mode and existing users can update to version 6.3 and above to benefit from this new feature.

[1] https://www.av-test.org/en/statisti...

[2] https://www.virusbulletin.com/virus...