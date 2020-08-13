Search
De la Théorie à la pratique











Vulnérabilités

Product Reviews

Matrix Access Control for Modern Organizations

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Access Control is always a very critical aspect of an organization’s overall security strategy. Regardless of its size, it is inevitable for any organization to have a flexible and comprehensive Access Control solution. To connect separate areas in the single location requires a standalone access control. For small and medium organization, Matrix has designed a standalone Access Control solution for small organizations, while keeping security and simplicity in mind. This innovative solution works on industry standard IP protocol allowing organizations to expand easily even with a single door. This eliminates the need of installing any application software. Access Using Multiple Credentials.

Key Features
• Automatic Fingerprint/Palm Distribution
• Access Control on: User, Zone and Time
• First-in User Rule
• 2-Person Rule
• Man-Trap
• Guard Tour
• Occupancy Control
• Blocked Users
• Route based Access
• Door Auto Relock
• Dead-Man Zone
• Anti-Pass Back
• Do Not Disturb (DND) Zone
• Smart Card based Identification
• Who’s-In
• Time Stamping
• Integration with Other Hardware
• Notifications on Exception
• Centralized Monitoring and Control
• Informative Reports




Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

