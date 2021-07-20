Secure I.T. Environments completes air conditioning upgrade and new UPS room build at Principality Building Society data centre

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Secure I.T. Environments Ltd has announced the completion of a new UPS room, Air Handling Unit (AHU) and air conditioning upgrade at Principality Building Society in Cardiff, Wales – A mutual building society with over 500,000 members and 160 years’ experience.

With existing AHU and sensing equipment approaching end of life, Principality wanted to upgrade to equipment that would offer improved efficiency and resilience for the decade ahead. A phased approach was adopted, with the individual removal and replacement of each of the four AHUs. The new installation is based on the GEA Multi-DENCO Energy Efficient DX Air Conditioning Units, include EC motors, electronic expansion valves and an inverter driven compressor, leading to excellent cooling and energy efficiency.

Secure I.T. Environments undertook all work related to the project, including the safe removal and environmental processing of the old AHU units and redundant F-gases. Training was also provided for the data centre team on using the new units.

The UPS upgrade was undertaken to address the issues of existing equipment reaching end of life, and needing to reclaim space in the core data centre, which was at a premium. A new UPS room was situated next to the main DC facility, which included a new Modular UPS system, air conditioning, raised access flooring, UPS electrical infrastructure, fire suppression and detection, pressure relief vent and gas extraction unit.