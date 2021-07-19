AppOmni Provides SaaS Security Management Support for ServiceNow

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

AppOmni announced it will be providing SaaS Security Management support for ServiceNow. ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, delivers a powerful solution that helps companies optimize organizational workflows from IT and HR services to employee and customer integrations. With the addition of AppOmni, Security and IT teams can identify and remediate configuration risks and security preferences within the ServiceNow Now Platform.

AppOmni is enabling ServiceNow customers who have multiple SaaS vendors to manage their security posture and risk across all of their critical SaaS environments in one place. The Now Platform provides extensive capabilities for customers to monitor and manage the security aspects for the platform and the applications built on top of ones they use most, including providing best practices, auditing tools, security event detection and proactive security administrator notifications.

With these new integrations, Security and IT teams will have:

• Increased visibility and expertise to identify configuration risks and security preferences across various SaaS vendors including the Now Platform

• Access to ServiceNow security best practice policies from a central SaaS monitor service to help ensure maximum protections are in place to help reduce vulnerabilities during custom deployments

• Availability of high-fidelity detection alerts which customers can configure to send to ServiceNow or other security monitoring tools to streamline response.

AppOmni makes it simple for CISOs, enterprise security, and IT teams to fully secure their growing SaaS environments by providing a full suite of SaaS security posture, protection, and monitoring capabilities. With the addition of ServiceNow, AppOmni expands its SaaS Security Management solution to cover the most widely used business critical applications which already include Box, GitHub, Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, Slack, and Zoom.

AppOmni’s company customer base includes global leaders across technology, healthcare, banking, finance, and security.