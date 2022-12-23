Sectigo Appoints Kevin Weiss as Chief Executive Officer

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

Sectigo® announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Kevin Weiss as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Weiss brings over 25 years of strategy and leadership experience in the technology space and joins Sectigo from Spireon, a market-leading vehicle analytics and telematics solutions provider, where he served as CEO for more than six years. During that time, Weiss helped lead the company’s technology and go to market transformation. Prior, he was CEO of Unitrends, a global technology company that delivers end-to-end business recovery solutions; President of McAfee, a leading global network security company; and Senior Vice President at Ariba (now SAP Ariba), a procurement software provider.

Sectigo’s core market, the public key infrastructure (PKI), certificate and machine identity management market is expected to grow rapidly to $9.8B by 2026, according to Markets and Markets. In the coming years, Sectigo is focused on expanding its market presence by further innovating open and interoperable identity management solutions that enable enterprises of all sizes to establish a strong foundation of digital trust, and ultimately, transact business securely.

Weiss takes over from Gary Greenfield, who served as interim CEO earlier this year.