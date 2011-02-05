Scality positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the MagicQuadrant™ for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Scality announced that it has been positioned by Gartner® in the leaders quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage.1 Gartner has placed the company in the leaders quadrant for this market for the sixth year in a row – every year that they have published this Magic Quadrant.

This placement underscores Scality’s ability to execute and completeness of vision. We believe Scality is one of the only leaders providing both scale-out file and object storage in the same solution. For current and prospective customers, this validation is a testament to Scality’s track record of providing forward-looking and future-proofed solutions to data challenges.

Scality is leading the pack in terms of vision, with a strategy focused on:

• Object storage for new workloads including primary storage

• Data everywhere from edge to core to cloud

• Cloud-native model and deployment flexibility

• Ransomware protection based on industry-standard immutability

• New hardware integrations for performance, durability and efficiency

• Solving storage complexity

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, By Julia Palmer, Jerry Rozeman, Chandra Mukhyala, Jeff Vogel, Published 1 October 2021.