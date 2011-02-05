SureCloud Named a Challenger in Two 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrants for Second Consecutive Year

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

SureCloud announced that it has been named a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Risk Management and the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Vendor Risk Management, based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

This is SureCloud’s second consecutive year as a Challenger in both Magic Quadrants, where Gartner recognized SureCloud for its IT & Cyber Risk Management and Third Party Risk Management solutions. SureCloud believes that its strengths in product strategy, integration support, market responsiveness and clarity and simplicity of licensing contributed to its Challenger position.

Integration Support Integrating IT GRC use cases with the surrounding IT infrastructure and services they are meant to govern is a critical element of any GRC solution. Through its Integration Hub, SureCloud is able to offer connectivity to almost any third party system, satisfying and enhancing a number of use cases from providing data into control testing, to ensuring new suppliers and partners are adequately assessed, to enriching risk assessment processes through external data feeds.

Market Responsiveness

SureCloud is focused on gathering feedback and insight from its customers, inviting them to be part of the discussion around product delivery and service. SureCloud’s Integration Hub is an example of an initiative that was driven by customer feedback.

Clarity and Simplicity of Licensing

SureCloud provides customers with everything they need from licensing, to support, to implementation and configuration services in one flat, annual fee. Throughout their subscription, customers benefit from a configurable solution without having to secure budget increases or be blindsided by unexpected costs.

Diverse Risk Assessment Support

SureCloud is one of the few providers in the market offering a purpose built solution for Information Security Forum’s IRAM2 risk methodology. It also offers powerful out of the box support for other risk assessment standards such as ISO 27005, ISO 31000, NIST 800-30, CIS RAM, PCI DSS and HIPAA. Out of the box, SureCloud is aligned with most IT Risk Management buyers’ preferences.

Speaking on the results, Richard Hibbert, CEO and Co-Founder of SureCloud, said:

“We are delighted that SureCloud has once again been named a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management and the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management. We believe that our second consecutive year as a Challenger in both Magic Quadrants stands testament to our truly comprehensive suite of GRC solutions, commitment to customers, and continuous innovation.”

One of SureCloud’s latest innovations is the introduction of automated analysis and trending of key risk indicators (KRIs) and control performance monitoring. In conjunction with SureCloud’s Integration Hub, which integrates external data sources, these indicators can be used to continuously monitor any critical risk or control and alert when thresholds are met.

SureCloud is also set to announce a new Internal Audit Management solution that will reduce manual and repetitive tasks for businesses by allowing them to streamline their audit processes and collaborate more easily with stakeholders. Customers will be able to collect evidence and action data in real-time, with built-in workflow automation and highly configurable dashboards all in one platform.