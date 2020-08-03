Scaleway Elements Managed Databases now support MySQL 8

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Scaleway Elements maintains its product release pace this summer by further enriching its IaaS/PaaS public cloud catalogue. The public cloud ecosystem is now expanding its extensive range of managed databases with MySQL 8. Launched in September 2019 with PostgreSQL as its first engine, the Managed Database offering was quickly adopted by the Scaleway Elements community for its performance and variety of settings. Eagerly awaited by Scaleway customers, MySQL is one of the world’s most popular open source relational database management systems. Often associated with websites and web applications, MySQL is well-known for its ease of use and fast deployment.

As with PostgreSQL, MySQL-based database instances are fully managed, saving users valuable time and money by releasing themselves from backup administration, updates, setup and settings of their Database instances. The Managed Database catalogue is designed to meet a wide range of needs, from test/development to demanding and redundant production environments, especially thanks to the "High Availability" optional mode (one node + one standby node). In addition, Managed Database instances offer up to 256GB of RAM and 585GB of NVMe SSD storage and benefit from a hot-scaling feature. The design simplifies the import of existing external databases to a Scaleway Elements Managed Database instance. Finally, with the included public IP address, other Scaleway Elements solutions, Scaleway Dedibox, or any other external infrastructure can be easily connected.

As with PostgreSQL, the Database for MySQL offer is available at a simple and predictable pricing rate, starting at €8/month and at €0.02/GB/month for automatic backups.