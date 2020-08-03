Radiflow launches CIARA

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Radiflow announced the launch of CIARA, a new platform offering Cyber Industrial Automated Risk Analysis (CIARA). The solution helps meet emerging best practice around risk modelling and management using the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards.

CIARA is the fully automated tool for assets data collection, data-driven analysis and transparent risk metrics calculation including risk scoring per zone and business process based on business impact. The new platform is a response to the growing digitization of the production floor (Industry 4.0) that has led to rising tide of cyber threats – while risk assessment processes remain manual tasks that fail to address the full scope of the issue.

CIARA is a next-generation Cyber risk platform intended to support the CISO, Operation manager and other risk stakeholders that act to reduce cyber risk in Industry 4.0 environments using advanced analysis algorithms to automate and manage the entire cybersecurity risk life cycle.

The solution adheres to the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards, developed by the ISA99 committee and adopted by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), which provides framework to address and mitigate current and future security vulnerabilities in industrial automation and control systems (IACSs). In addition the CIARA reports assists the operators to meet regulations including the EU NIS Directive and elements of NERC CIP Cybersecurity Requirements with additional support for the NIST Cyber-Security Framework under development.

CIARA is continually updated with assets data from the field and a threat intelligence feed that is based on multiple sources including the MITRE ATT&CK™ knowledgebase of adversary capabilities, tactics and techniques.

CIARA has been BETA tested successfully by several existing Radiflow customers and partners including a top 5 global consultancy firm and is now available for new customers with an easy demo offering.