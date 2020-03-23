Sam Seamless Network extends enterprise-Grade Security for SMBs to support remote working

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

SAM Seamless Network launched its enterprise-grade cyber solution for small-medium size businesses. The AI-driven platform protects the business network including all connected IoT devices from all types of attacks including malware, phishing, ransomware and others. It can be installed seamlessly on any gateway and managed by an Internet Service Provider remotely.

According to SAM’s Threat Research Lab, home networks have incurred a 25% increase in Corona-themed phishing attacks, with ISPs reporting they have experienced more than 30% increase in network traffic over the last month. Experts have stated that Covid-19 is spurring possibly one of the largest collections of attack types that exploit a single theme in years.

The high costs associated with cyber security solutions and services until now have limited the adoption for many small and medium size businesses but the rate of attacks on small and medium size businesses is substantial. 2019 saw a 424% increase in new small business cyber attacks breaches, with 43% of total cyber attacks targeting small business. 47% of small businesses say they have no understanding of how to protect themselves against cyber attacks, and 40% experience eight or more hours of downtime as a result.

SAM’s SMB Platform is a software-only solution that covers all aspects of network management and security for small businesses, protecting devices and employees without any step-up process or provisioning. The platform enables service providers to offer a unique set of tools to sell and manage new services with an agentless security assessment tool to SMBs, providing live reports of the business’ security health status. Remote management for business customers is also a key feature with the option for MSSP and Tier 1 and Tier 2 support and management.

Benefits include:

• Identification of connected devices, providing an adaptive policy with fingerprinting, cyber protection and safe browsing

• Enabling customers to filter unwanted content and protect their online identity

• Providing dynamic firewall and password protection

• Securing remote access points with pre-integrated end-point protection and management