STULZ helps data centres beat the heat with its CyberCool Free Cooling Booster

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

STULZ has announced the worldwide availability of its CyberCool Free Cooling Booster – an innovative free cooling module that enables data centres, as well as industrial applications, to benefit from environmentally friendly cooling. This latest addition to the pioneering CyberCool range means that water-cooled chillers can now be supplemented with modern free cooling functionality without any major planning or installation effort.

Free cooling is firmly established as one of the most highly effective ways to reduce the energy consumed by chillers, or the time that they run for, by using the outside temperature of air or water. The CyberCool Free Cooling Booster offers a flexible high performance cooling solution that enables the significant savings potential of free cooling to be fully exploited in both new and existing systems. This not only maximises operational reliability and enhances equipment lifespan, but also reduces CO2 emissions.

Water-cooled chillers that previously did not meet the technical requirements for using free cooling can now be retrofitted with the CyberCool Free Cooling Booster, which is fully integrated into the hydraulic system. The plug and play facility with a high level of prefabrication, means it can be used with most conventional chilled water systems without additional high costs. In order to provide the most flexible and controllable solution possible it offers factory tested hydraulics, coordinated cooling components and intelligent control, while high quality part load capable components with redundancy, and a mode of operation with or without glycol, are options.

Available in five sizes with cooling capacities between 270kW and 1800kW, the CyberCool Free Cooling Booster ensures optimum control and flawless communication. The integrated control cabinet solution uses patented free cooling control software, based on SEC.blue controllers from STULZ, which feature an integrated Ethernet interface and a micro-SD port for firmware upgrades and data management. This intelligent controller monitors both the outside and the operating temperatures, and regulates the cooling capacity according to current demand.

The CyberCool Free Cooling Booster supports three operating modes – free cooling, mixed mode and mechanical cooling. Depending on the outside temperature, the system automatically selects the most appropriate mode to ensure efficient operation. As a result, it ensures the most effective free cooling capability and condensation temperature control – even with higher outside temperatures.

When combined with the STULZ Explorer WSW and CyberCool WaterTec chillers, the CyberCool Free Cooling Booster forms a coordinated and energy efficient air conditioning system with industry leading functionality and performance.