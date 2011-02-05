SERMA NES merges with SERMA Safety & Security

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

On January 1st, 2021, the two entities merged. This merger is a logical continuation of the initial project to provide all customers with a range of services and expertise encompassing all aspects of product and data security. The merger between SERMA Safety & Security and SERMA NES and the resulting pooling of skills shall facilitate the management of common projects, the gateways between expertises and the transfer of skills whereas cybersecurity is increasingly involved in industrial and embedded systems. With its 200 consultants, SERMA Safety and Security offers a unique service integrating Consulting, Expertise, Evaluation, Supervision (build and run) and Maintenance in security conditions, Training.

The merger will also generate commercial synergies to extend the services offered to the historical customers of the two respective entities:

• Offer to SERMA Safety and Security’s historical clients a wider range of cybersecurity services,

• Provide the SERMA NES bank customers with the access to high level security evaluation offers (CESTI).

Finally, the pooling of resources and processes will streamline and simplify the organisation with the objective to better serve the customers (HR, quality, etc.).

SERMA Safety and Security is a single point of contact for the security and operational safety of IoT, embedded, industrial or information products and systems. The expertise developed for more than 20 years allows it to intervene on the entire value chain of the systems: from the design to the maintenance in operational conditions/supervision of the equipment.

• Security Assessment Laboratory

The Security Assessment Laboratory annually evaluates more than 200 complex security products, ranging from the chip to the complete hardware/software systems. It has numerous accreditations (Common Criteria, EMVCo, GlobalPlateform, PCI, FIPS, etc.) which allow it to carry out assessments according to different international public or private standards. The laboratory is ITSEF accredited by the ANSSI (Information Technology Security Evaluation Facilities).

• Cybersecurity

SERMA Safety and Security consultants specialising in cybersecurity assist system designers, integrators and users in controlling the security of their products, both in their operation and security with regard to the risks of malicious acts and intrusion. The panel of offered services covers all security needs: Audit, Consulting, Governance, Managed Services, SOC and Solution Integration.

• Operational safety

The studies carried out by our experts relate to systems or software with operational safety constraints. SERMA Safety and Security offers its expertise to industrials, prime contractors and certification authorities, who need to develop, validate, approve or certify their systems and software.

This operational safety process focuses on four main points: reliability, availability, maintainability and safety. In parallel with these various activities, the company offers training courses covering the phases of awareness, operational use, testing, design, safety, security and design requirements.

Located on 5 sites in France, the company has nearly 200 employees and a turnover of more than 30 million euros. It is a subsidiary of the SERMA Group. www.serma-safety-security.com

ABOUT SERMA GROUP

SERMA is an independent platform of expertise, consulting and testing for electronic technologies, embedded systems and information systems. It is particularly involved in the design, security and reliability of products and data. Specialized in sectors with severe environmental, reliability and security constraints, SERMA is characterised by its culture of technical excellence and its network of experts. SERMA serves its customers throughout the product life cycle: from R&D and design phases to maintenance in operational conditions. SERMA Group supports system designers and users in the mastering of their strategic challenges and is organised around the following 5 complementary businesses:

• Microelectronics

• Energy

• Electronics technologies

• Safety and cybersecurity of systems

• Embedded system engineering

1200 engineers and technicians are the strength of the Group operating in 12 industrial sites in France, Germany and Tunisia. It had a turnover of more than €140M in 2019.

The SERMA Group’s business is supported by the following subsidiaries: SERMA Technologies, SERMA Ingénierie, AW2S, SERMA Safety and Security, SERMA Energy, SERMA Microelectronics, Thin Film Products, SERMA ID MOS, SERMA Productivity Engineering and SERMA International.