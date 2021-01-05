Exostar Receives Kantara Initiative’s Identity Assurance Trust Framework Certification

January 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Exostar announced it has been named a full service credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. Kantara granted the Identity Assurance Trust Framework certification at Level of Assurance 3 (LOA 3), allowing Exostar to seamlessly continue to align with mandates issued by the Drug Enforcement Agency for the electronic prescribing of controlled substances (EPCS) by healthcare providers using Health IT systems.

With this additional identity-based certification, Exostar becomes 1 of only 3 companies to achieve Kantara’s full service designation for its identity proofing, credentialing, and authentication capabilities. The accreditation follows an audit by a Kantara-approved third-party assessor spanning nearly 700 questions and requirements from the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s 800-63 standard and beyond, across categories including security, governance, infrastructure, operations, and finance.

The certification remains valid for 3 years. With it, Exostar qualifies to work more closely with Kantara to define the future of identity and access management technology, specifically as it impacts highly-regulated industries like healthcare, life sciences, A&D, and banking, financial services, and insurance.