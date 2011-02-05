Red Education Accelerates Rapid Global Expansion with Launch into Europe

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Global training expertise is now available to European companies scrambling to address the new cyber security skills gap. Leading specialist IT training company Red Education has today announced its expansion into Europe, with senior training instructor hires and European course schedules now on offer in the region.

Red Education is a multi-award-winning training organisation, with training hubs across ANZ, ASIA, SAARC, the Americas and now Europe. More than 50 Red Education instructors across multiple regions and time zones deliver technical training programs to the IT community in many different languages.

Closing the new skills gap threatening European companies

The need for specialist cyber security training has become critical and urgent, as European organisations scramble to address the new IT skills gap that has arisen from the rapid transition to new technologies.

Red Education is a multi-award-winning specialist IT training organisation, with training hubs across ANZ, ASIA, SAARC, the Americas and now Europe. More than 50 Red Education instructors across multiple regions and time zones deliver technical training programs to the IT community in multiple languages.