MediaPRO’s Paradigm Puts Human Connection First in Security Education

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

MediaPRO announced the release of their new series of security and privacy training that does away with fear-based tactics and engages learners with encouraging content.

Paradigm is data privacy and security training that puts people first. The platform focuses on positive action and making an emotional connection with the learner without making the employee feel like the problem. Paradigm is built to engage and inspire employees with modern and diverse imagery. Using language presented in layperson’s terms, Paradigm leaves out overly technical jargon to better connect with all employees.

Paradigm offers the most visually appealing, relatable, and customizable training on the market today. Paradigm’s responsive and mobile friendly features allow employees to consume training anywhere at any time.

According to research published via the Centre for Educational Research and Innovation, high levels of fear and stress can actually impede the learning process. Paradigm uses encouragement and a clean design to keep learners feeling motivated and optimistic about taking a more active role in security.