ReadyWorks and Access IT Automation Team up to Fully Automate Windows Lifecycle Management

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Combining ReadyWorks capabilities – data integration, analysis, workflow orchestration and automation – with Access IT Automation’s application testing provides enterprises with an end-to-end solution that reduces the risk, cost and effort associated with the ongoing implementation of new Windows versions and updates, especially as enterprises begin to roll out Windows 11 to its users in 2022

The convergence of several factors – increases in IT project backlog, labor and skills shortage, and anywhere operations – is driving companies to adopt technologies that help them overcome these challenges. ReadyWorks and Access IT Automation’s partnership will help increase program efficiency and productivity while alleviating IT frustration.