RAFAEL wins an international tender published by the Dominican Republic Central Bank for planning and implementation of a financial sector SOC

January 2020 by Patrick LEBRETON

RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. announces it has been selected to plan and implement a financial sector SOC for the Dominican Republic’s Central Bank.

As part of the contract, RAFAEL will provide the technology, methodology and implementation of a sectorial SOC, as required by the recently published Dominican Republic Cyber Law for the financial sector.

The financial SOC will provide a cyber situational posture of the financial sector including all financial and supporting entities in the country. The SOC will collect and distribute cyber threat intelligence, provide Incident Response and Forensic capabilities for the sector. During the project, an operational methodology will be provided to address all the financial sector needs, including cyber information sharing and fraud.

The financial SOC in the Dominican Republic will be the first of its kind in central America and unique in providing a holistic posture of the cyber health of the entire financial sector and supporting entities in the country.

RAFAEL’s track record in the cyber realm includes, several national level projects, including delivery of a cyber defense solution for the Bank of Israel Credit Rating Registrar, National CERT for the Israeli National Cyber Security directorate, a unique OT/IT SOC for the Israeli railway and a CERT integrated with several SOC’s for the Argentinean MOD as an infrastructure for hosting the G20 summit in 2018.

Mr. Michael Arov, Cyber Technology - Product-Line Manager at RAFAEL:

Rafael’s cybernetic qualitative edge is derived from a combination of experience and technology, but most of all from Rafael’s interdisciplinary and integrative capabilities. RAFAEL provides a holistic, end-to-end cyber defense suite, tailored to the customers’ needs, for protecting against advanced cyber threats, starting from site survey, risk and vulnerability assessment, through defense architecture to get a tailor-made solution, up to training and support.

RAFAEL’s ISTAR and Cyber directorate solutions also includes HLS, intelligence, Big Data, VISINT, AI and more. RAFAEL is participating at the Cybertech Conference on January 28-30, 2020 in Tel Aviv, where it will present its cyber portfolio.