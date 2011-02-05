Airbus CyberSecurity and Amossys sign cyber security partnership agreement

January 2020 by Patrick LEBRETON

Airbus CyberSecurity and Amossys will have signed a partnership agreement at the International Cybersecurity Forum (FIC) in Lille. The partnership between the major industrial cyber security services supplier and the Rennes-based SME at the cutting edge of cyber security innovation respectively has three focus areas.

The first concerns detecting vulnerabilities, particularly those specific to the environment of operators of essential services (OVI), and responding to cyber security incidents. Already qualified as an Information Systems Security Auditor Provider (PASSI) and a Security Incident Detection Service Provider (PDIS) by the National Cybersecurity Agency of France, ANSSI, Airbus CyberSecurity is seeking to complete its OVI protection offering with a Security Incident Response Service Provider (PRIS) offer, for which the certification process is underway. Amossys, which is also a certified PASSI and is taking steps to obtain PRIS accreditation, brings to Airbus CyberSecurity its expertise and innovative capabilities in incident response through its Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT). This team stands out for its expanded service offering, particularly in detecting system compromises, i.e. past or current attacks on an information system.

The second relates to studies and innovation work, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI). Teams of AI architects, researchers, experts and data-scientists from the two companies will develop artificial intelligence models capable of analysing behaviour, predicting security events, simulating the adversary, and assessing information systems with embedded AI.

Given the importance of education and training in cyber security, the third aspect of this partnership focuses on developing Airbus’s CyberRange platform, which is already used by many engineering schools and continuing education institutes. The aim is to enhance the functional capabilities of CyberRange by integrating Amossys software modules simulating cyber attacks.

Strategic partnerships between small and medium-sized enterprises and large industrial companies are of vital importance and are now a necessity in security. In fact, they are a fundamental part of the strategy driven by the Cyber Excellence Cluster, in which both partners are active.