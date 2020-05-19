Quest Software Strengthens Its Global Leadership Team with New Appointments to Fuel Business Acceleration

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Quest Software announced three new additions to its executive leadership team. Greg Randolph has joined as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer, Colleen Langevin has joined as Chief Marketing Officer, and Chris DeBiase has been named Chief Operations Officer. These appointments follow the recent announcement of Patrick Nichols as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, and will ignite business acceleration for Quest globally and ensure the delivery of even more value to customers.

As chief revenue officer, Greg Randolph will be responsible for driving global enterprise sales across Quest’s solutions portfolio and cultivating new growth opportunities. With over 20 years of experience in enterprise sales and executive management, Randolph joins Quest from MobileIron where he served as senior vice president, worldwide sales. Randolph’s career also includes several years at CA Technologies where he most recently served as SVP & GM of Global Sales for CA Technologies Enterprise Security business.

Colleen Langevin has spent more than two decades in marketing and leading marketing teams through all stages of growth and has a proven track record in successfully managing and executing go-to-market strategies for companies of all sizes and sectors in both B2C and B2B sectors. She will bring this rich history and vast experience in enterprise technology to her role as Quest’s new chief marketing officer. Before joining Quest, Langevin was the managing director of marketing at Vista Consulting Group. Prior to this, she was CMO at Epicor and has also held marketing leadership positions at CLEAResult, Iron Mountain and Dell Software.

Chris DeBiase joins as the new chief operations officer and will be responsible for ensuring every facet of Quest’s operations is optimized to support the company’s business objectives. With over 20 years of experience in software and technology, DeBiase has previously held senior research analyst roles in the financial sector and executive management positions for several software companies, most recently CFO at Aspect Software.