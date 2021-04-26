Quantum Simplifies Video and Unstructured Data Solutions with StorNext® Converged Architecture and Appliances

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Quantum Corporation announced a new StorNext architecture and new line of StorNext appliances that simplify how organizations manage, store and protect their video content, imagery, and business critical data. The Quantum H4000 Series of appliances combines the latest hardware technology with the company’s signature StorNext software, the world’s fastest file system for video workloads. This offering is based on a simplified and converged architecture that accelerates time to value, reduces power and cooling costs, eliminates networking complexity, and makes it easier to deploy StorNext for edge processing, remote production, and in the core data center.

“IDC’s forecast for global data creation and replication shows a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23% over the 2020-2025 forecast period,” said Matt Leib, Research Director, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies Group, IDC. “With this type of data growth, customers across a wide range of applications need simplified and consolidated architectures such as StorNext to store more data in less space and at lower costs.”

In addition to dramatic improvements in networking complexity and IT administration, the solution introduces significant reductions in space and energy consumption – a critical need as unstructured data sprawl challenges organizations of all sizes. By consolidating multiple components onto a single appliance, StorNext 7 software on the H4000 Series delivers a 66% reduction in components over traditional data center installments. This efficiency reduces needed rack space by 50%, reducing power and cooling costs, and conserving physical space.

In conjunction with the new H4000 Series platform, Quantum continues to enhance its StorNext File System software to provide the best user experience. The latest StorNext 7 innovations introduce user-focused interfaces and capabilities to make administration easy—even from remote locations. These include:

• File system monitoring using web services

• StorNext File System cluster monitoring and management

• System performance charting and graphing

• Enhanced alerting, log management and health monitoring capabilities for hardware components such as the server enclosures and drive health All of these advancements build on the ongoing investment Quantum is making in ease of use and distributed multi-site management, building on capabilities like the Quantum Cloud-Based Analytics (CBA) software and the new user interface design first introduced in StorNext 7.

The H4000 Series is available to purchase today, with first customer shipments planned for end of May.