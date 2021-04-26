Ping Identity Improves Identity Management for Global Logistics Provider DB Schenker

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity has centralized Identity Access Management (IAM) for over 300,000 DB Schenker employees, contractors, partners and customers. The successful project, conducted in partnership with iC Consult, streamlined the management of critical security policies and enhanced secure access and authentication to business applications.

DB Schenker is one of the world’s leading global logistics providers, with 2,100 locations and more than 76,900 employees across the world, it supports the exchange of goods through land transport, worldwide air and ocean freight. After identifying the need for a more secure and modern authentication service, DB Schenker saw an opportunity to accelerate a digital transformation initiative and provide more streamlined access to resources for its workforce, partners and customers.

“The goal was to extend our existing identity and access management (IAM) infrastructure to secure employee access and take advantage of the cloud,” said James Naughton, Head of Identity Management at DB Schenker. “In the past, we needed to invest significant time and resources to develop integrations, but now we simply configure the system and can deliver technically complete interaction in 30 minutes, decreasing effort by 75%.”

Working closely with iC Consult, IAM consultant and systems integrator, DB Schenker used Ping Identity to provide the authentication and authorization capabilities needed to deliver a consolidated and centralized identity management service. The project utilized PingFederate, PingAccess, PingID, PingOne and PingDirectory, impacted over 300,000 identities and involved the migration of 50 business applications to the new authentication service.

“DB Schenker’s identity team can now centrally manage critical security policies and control access and authentication to their applications,” Naughton explained. “The addition of FIDO2-enabled risk-based two-step authentication allows us to provide an even higher level of security for access to the DB Schenker IT landscape, creating peace of mind for both our team, partners and customers.”

“This is only the beginning of the identity journey for DB Schenker,” said Emma Maslen, VP and general manager of Ping Identity, EMEA & APAC, “We will continue to seek new ways to push the boundaries of identity and provide MFA to every employee to improve workforce productivity.”