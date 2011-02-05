Quantum Announces $0.10 GAAP EPS for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020

January 2020 by Patrick LEBRETON

Adjusted Net Income of $7.3 Million more than doubles; Adjusted Net Income Per Share doubles to $0.16 and Adjusted EBITDA Increases 30% to $14.7 Million Receives Listing Approval; Company to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker QMCO” on February 3, 2020

Quantum Corporation announce financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Nasdaq Listing:

Quantum has received approval to list the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market. Management expects shares of the Company’s common stock will begin trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market on Monday, February 3, 2020 under the ticker “QMCO.”

Highlights: Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 vs. Prior-Year Third Quarter

Gross margins increased 340 basis points to 45.6%

Net Income increased by $9.0 million to $4.7 million

Adjusted Net Income increased by $3.9 million to $7.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $3.6 million to $14.7 million

Revenue increased 1% to $103.3 million

Research and development investments increased 18%

The strong third fiscal quarter gross margin of 45.6% reflected a favorable sales mix and Quantum’s focus on a value-selling approach. Excluding the contribution from royalty revenue, the Company’s gross margin reached 43.4%, compared to 39.3% in the year-ago quarter, demonstrating the increased value it is providing to customers. This translated to a significant improvement in operating margin and a return to GAAP profitability, with $4.7 million in net income, compared to a net loss of $4.3 million in the third fiscal quarter last year. Year-to-date, Quantum’s gross margin was 43.3% compared to 41.7%, an improvement of 160 basis points.

Quantum achieved its profitability guidance for the quarter, despite generating revenues that were lower than expectations, primarily as a result of the volatility inherent to its hyperscaler business, where timing of large orders can fluctuate based on a variety of external factors.

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 vs. Prior-Year Quarter

Revenue was $103.3 million for the third quarter in fiscal 2020, up 1% compared to $102.0 million in the year ago quarter.

Gross profit in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $47.1 million or 45.6% gross margin, compared to $43.1 million, or 42.2% gross margin, in the year ago quarter. Gross margins improved year over year primarily due to a sales mix weighted towards more profitable product lines and service offerings as well as cost reductions across a wide range of products.

Total operating expenses were $35.4 million, or 34.3% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $39.6 million, or 38.8% of revenue, in the year ago quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 15% to $26.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $30.5million in the year ago quarter. Research and development expenses were $9.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, up 18% compared to $7.9 million in the year ago quarter.

Net income was $4.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to a Net loss of $(4.3) million, or $(0.12) per share, in the year ago quarter.

Excluding non-recurring charges, stock compensation and restructuring charges, Adjusted Net Income was $7.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $3.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the year ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $3.6 million to $14.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $11.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Year-to-Date Fiscal 2020 vs. Year-to-Date Fiscal 2019

Revenue was $314.7 million and increased 5% for the first nine months of fiscal 2020, compared to $299.4 million in the year-ago period. The growth was driven by a 10% increase in product revenue with growth across all product lines, which was partially offset by declines in royalty and service revenues. The modest decline in service revenues was primarily due to the timing of customer installation scheduling.

Gross profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 was $136.4 million, or 43.3% gross margin, compared to $124.9 million, or 41.7% gross margin, in the year ago period. Gross margins improved year over year primarily due to cost reductions in cost of service and across a wide range of products and a sales mix weighted towards more profitable product lines.

Total operating expenses for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 were $117.8 million, or 37% of revenue, compared to $129.2 million, or 43% of revenue, in the year ago period. Research and development expenses increased 13% to $27.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 compared to $24.0 million in the year ago period. Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 10% to $89.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 compared to $99.7 million for the year ago period due to lower costs associated with the financial restatement and related activities and overall lower operating expenses as a result of our efforts to streamline processes and tools and reduce our facilities footprint.

Net loss was $1.4 million, or $(0.04) per share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2020, compared to a Net loss of $(33.4) million, or $(0.94) per share, in the year ago quarter.

Excluding non-recurring charges, stock compensation and restructuring charges, Adjusted Net Income was $17.8 million, or $0.40 per diluted share for the first nine months of fiscal 2020, compared to $1.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $15.9 million to $40.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2020, compared to $20.7 million in the year ago period.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity as of December 31, 2019

Cash and cash equivalents of $7.5 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $10.8 million as of March 31, 2019. These amounts exclude $5.9 million in restricted cash required under the Company’s Credit Agreements.

Outstanding long-term debt as of December 31, 2019 was $152.4 million net of $14.6 million in unamortized debt issuance costs and $1.7 million in current portion of long-term debt. This compares to $145.6 million of outstanding debt as of March 31, 2019, net of $17.3 million in unamortized debt issuance costs and $1.7 million in current portion of long-term debt. The increase in long term debt from March 31, 2019 was primarily due to borrowings of $5.3 million at December 31, 2019 from the revolving credit facility to meet short term working capital requirements.

Total interest expense was $6.4 million and $19.1 million for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the financial information below. Additional information about Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income information appears at the end of this release. Outlook

The Company noted that the fourth fiscal quarter, excluding the impact of hyperscaler business, has historically been the lowest product revenue period of the year. For the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, the Company expects revenues of $95 million plus or minus $5 million. The Company expects Adjusted Net Income to be $2 million plus or minus $2 million and related Adjusted Net Income per share of $0.04 plus or minus $0.04. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $10 million plus or minus $2 million.

Quantum is adjusting its full-year outlook. Management now expects total revenues for fiscal 2020 to be $410 million plus or minus $5 million and Adjusted EBITDA guidance to be $50 million plus or minus $2 million.