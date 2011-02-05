Vectra AI expands leadership team with appointment of Willem Hendrickx as Vice President of International Sales

January 2020 by Patrick LEBRETON

Vectra AI, the leader in network threat detection and response (NDR), today announced the appointment of seasoned sales executive Willem Hendrickx as Vice President of International Sales to its leadership team. With more than 25 years’ experience in Enterprise technology, Willem brings a strong track record of delivering high-value results and developing strategic business partnerships and will be an integral part of the Vectra team as it continues to expand operations across EMEA and APAC.

Prior to joining Vectra, Willem was the Founder and CEO of GIG Technology, a software company deploying Edge Cloud solutions. He has also served as President of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Alcatel-Lucent, Senior Vice President of Europe at Riverbed and had a long tenure at EMC, where he was responsible for its Channel operations.

In his new role, Willem will be responsible for driving direct and channel sales efforts in key global regions and working closely alongside its channel and technology partners to accelerate customer success.

The appointment of Willem Hendrickx comes hot on the heels of two recent appointments to Vectra’s leadership team at the end of 2019, with Jodi Sutton joining as vice president of business operations and Jennifer Geisler as chief marketing officer. This followed a successful year of growth for Vectra, including a $100 million investment round that has enabled its rapidly accelerating global market expansion and continued R&D innovation.

Vectra provides innovative AI-powered cybersecurity solutions to organisations around the world. The Cognito platform from Vectra applies AI to detect, respond, hunt and investigate hidden cyberthreats that evade traditional security controls and spread inside cloud, data centre and enterprise infrastructures.