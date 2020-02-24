Qualys Readies VMDR®, Game-Changing Vulnerability Management Solution, for General Availability in Mid-March

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Qualys, Inc. is readying its newest solution, VMDR® – Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response – for general availability and will do a live demo of the solution at the Qualys Security Conference San Francisco on Tuesday, February 25.

Qualys VMDR provides an all-in-one cloud-based app that automates the entire vulnerability management cycle across on-premises, end-points, cloud, mobile, containers, OT and IOT environments – significantly accelerating the ability for organizations to respond to threats, and prevent breaches. Deployment for the cloud-based app is easy, and pricing is asset based, which makes it simple to procure.

At the time of the VMDR general availability, Qualys will also roll out a version with some of the VMDR functionalities to all of its customers, called the VMDR experience. The VMDR experience will give all existing customers powerful new capabilities at no additional cost including:

• Real-time visibility into vulnerabilities with easy-to-create dashboard widgets, automatic trending charts and near-instant searching.

• Complete asset visibility across 100% of the hybrid IT landscape, including cloud, container and mobile devices, with unlimited agents and passive sensors.

• Centralized view of all external digital certificates and their SSL Labs grades.

From the VMDR experience app, customer can directly self provision a 30-day free trial of all VMDR functionalities.