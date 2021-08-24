Qognify launched Ocularis 6.1

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Qognify launched version 6.1 of its Ocularis video management software (VMS), that harnesses the power of market-leading video content analytics for earlier incident detection, improved real-time response and faster investigations. It also adds new capabilities to protect recorded footage against unauthorized screen recording and sharing.

One of the highlights in Ocularis 6.1 is the deep integration of Briefcam video analytics. This makes Ocularis one of only a few VMSs to deliver the highest level of integration (level 4) with BriefCam’s market-leading analytics platform. It is another example of the strong integration capabilities that have made Qognify products the perfect choice for integrated physical security ecosystems with enterprise-class requirements over the past few years. Based on a flexible plugin-based architecture, the Qognify Analytics Interface (QAI) enables customers to easily connect third party video analytics tools to their Ocularis system, thus supporting both camera and server-based applications. The integration with Briefcam goes even further: As the access to Briefcam functions is directly woven into the Ocularis VMS client, the operator can now manage the entire investigation workflow from a single user interface, thus allowing for a much quicker assessment of the situation as well as for a faster response.

Another addition to Ocularis that improves the effectiveness of the response is the ability to pre-define priority levels for users controlling PTZ cameras. This ensures that when an incident is detected (triggered by video analytics or sensors or reported by security staff), the responsible operator always has immediate access and control of the relevant camera.

Ocularis 6.1 also bolsters post-incident investigation and reporting with the ability to rapidly recall and replay past events on demand, and export them for further detailed analysis and reporting. Free text and a watermark image (such as a company logo) can now also be applied to AVI video exports, e.g. if the recordings are used by third parties such as the media and law enforcement agencies.

The new Video Protection Mode responds to the data protection, privacy and security concerns of organizations as Ari Robinson, Head of Ocularis Product Management at Qognify, explains: “Organizations need to have a robust protection in place to prevent sensitive material from falling into the wrong hands, or from being shared across social media. Not only can this cause serious reputational and financial harm to the organization, it also has the potential to compromise the use of an exported video stream as evidence in a criminal prosecution.” A randomly floating on-screen overlay displays the operator‘s username when viewing recorded video footage. With this deterrent enabled, the risk of unauthorized camera footage being captured on a smartphone or other device and then being shared externally is significantly reduced – also for exported video.

In summary, with version 6.1 Qognify improves the capability of Ocularis to support the entire lifecycle of an incident – from earlier detection with the integration of powerful video analytics, to more effective investigations with new functions for operating cameras, to advanced collaboration through numerous practical export functionalities.

Ocularis 6.1 is available now from Qognify.