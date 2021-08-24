Surfshark introduces Antivirus, offers all-in-one security bundle Surfshark One

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cybersecurity company Surfshark goes beyond protecting online privacy by introducing an antivirus solution to secure people’s physical devices. Surfshark Antivirus comes as part of the rounded cybersecurity bundle Surfshark One, which contains four cybersecurity tools in a single package – a premium Surfshark VPN service, a data leak detection system Surfshark Alert, a private search tool Surfshark Search, and a newly introduced Surfshark Antivirus.

Surfshark Antivirus offers device protection from malware, viruses, and privacy-intrusive apps, which may operate without permission. The solution has full and quick virus scan options, as well as an ability to exclude chosen files or folders from scans. It also provides real-time protection when opening files or using and installing apps. The Antivirus is currently available on Windows and Android platforms.

The Surfshark One bundle entails all four of the company’s solutions. Apart from the antivirus, it includes Surfshark VPN premium privacy protection service, Surfshark Alert that can detect different types of leaked data and inform the user where the breached data has appeared, and Surfshark Search, a private search tool that performs web search queries without ads, data logging, and trackers.

Surfshark One can be purchased on top of an existing Surfshark VPN subscription for an additional $1.49 per month, regardless of when the account was created. For users that already have Surfshark Search and Alert, the price for adding the Antivirus will be only a third of the bundle’s price – $0.49 per month.