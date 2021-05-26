Qognify VisionHub VMS+ Helps Organizations Improve Their Incident Response

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Qognify announced the launch of VisionHub 6.0, a VMS+ that enables organizations in critical and highly regulated environments to effectively and efficiently respond to security threats, and mitigate the impact of incidents. VisionHub is built around the core of a high-performance video management system (VMS). It centralizes, integrates and organizes core physical security systems and sensors into a single video-centric interface, providing control room operators with heightened situational awareness and powerful incident response management capabilities.

Many operators find themselves overwhelmed and pressurized by the sheer volume of information they are expected to utilize in the control room. A single incident can require an operator to toggle between real-time data streams from the VMS, access control, video analytics, third party platforms, radio systems and mapping data. With each data source stored in disparate silos it is the job of the operator to put the pieces of the puzzle together, in order to understand the unfolding situation and take the required action – all of this at a time when every second counts and decisions need to be made fast and acted upon quickly.

With core security systems tightly integrated through VisionHub, operators have immediate access to the information they need to make the right decisions, and take the right course of action at the right time, all from a single user interface. This is achieved through a combination of pre-defined workflows that guide operators to manage every incident in-line with best practise and regulatory requirements, and a powerful bi-directional integration that enables operators to take action e.g. open or close an access point directly through VisionHub.

VisionHub 6.0 is available now from Qognify and its global channel partner network.